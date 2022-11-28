IN PICTURES: 13 images that capture the fun at Scarborough Sparkle 2022

A magical Christmas wonderland was unveiled at the Open Air Theatre as Scarborough Sparkle brought pantomime, gifts and even the Grinch to the town.

The festive event began with a lantern parade, where brightly lit lanterns, many created under the watchful eye of Animated Objects, were paraded through Peasholm Park.

Over 35 themed stalls, featuring handmade gifts, Christmas cards, chocolates and speciality liqueurs took their place alongside gourmet food stalls and those offering sweet treats.

There was also plenty to keep the children entertained, from a traditional Ferris wheel to the teacup ride, hook-a-duck, fun house and the illuminated land train.

The Sparkle stage with a packed entertainment schedule from school choirs, brass bands and local pantomime characters enhanced the Christmas spirit, and Christmas favourites were on hand to spread festive cheer including Frozen’s Olaf, Anna & Elsa, the Grinch and of course, Santa himself.

1. Scarborough Sparkle Meeting the Grinch Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Sparkle Janine Robinson and Piers Moat preparing a festive tipple Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Sparkle Dressed for the occasion Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Santa at Scarborough Sparkle Santa at Scarborough Sparkle Photo: Keith Humphrey Photography Photo Sales