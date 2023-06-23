IN PICTURES: 13 old photos to celebrate 50 years of Scarborough Sixth Form
Here is a selection of photos looking back at Scarborough Sixth Form, as they celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:24 BST
Scarborough Sixth Form was founded in 1973. Since then it has supported students in and around Scarborough to further their academic careers and helped many on their journey to University.
A selection of photos were submitted to the Sixth Form as part of their 50th anniversary celebration this year.
If you have any photos of your time at Scarborough Sixth Form that you would like to adding to this list, please email [email protected]
Page 1 of 4