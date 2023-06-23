IN PICTURES: 13 old photos to celebrate 50 years of Scarborough Sixth Form

Here is a selection of photos looking back at Scarborough Sixth Form, as they celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.

Scarborough Sixth Form was founded in 1973. Since then it has supported students in and around Scarborough to further their academic careers and helped many on their journey to University.

A selection of photos were submitted to the Sixth Form as part of their 50th anniversary celebration this year.

If you have any photos of your time at Scarborough Sixth Form that you would like to adding to this list, please email [email protected]

1 . 50 years of Scarborough Sixth Form A student pictured in 2007- can you spot yourself?

2 . 50 years of Scarborough Sixth Form Past students pictured ready for a dance- do you recognise anyone?

3 . 50 years of Scarborough Sixth Form Students on a trip to Stratford upon Avon in 1973- do you recognise anyone?

4 . 50 years of Scarborough Sixth Form Students pictured during Rag Week in 2007- can you spot yourself?