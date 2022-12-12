News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

IN PICTURES: 13 photos from a trip on Scarborough's North Bay Railway Santa Special

It’s full steam ahead for North Bay Railway’s Santa Specials where young and old alike can share a magical experience with the big man himself.

By Louise Perrin
2 hours ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 5:28pm

The popular trip sees travellers board ‘Santas Sleigh’, pulled by one of the railway’s historic locomotives.

The journey takes passengers from the station near Peasholm Park to the ‘North Yorkshire Pole’ where children can visit Santa and receive a quality gift.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture highlights from the journey which includes the opportunity for youngsters to help fuel the reindeer in time for Christmas Eve by making the magical reindeer food that helps them fly around the world !

One of the reindeers may even be around to pose for the odd ‘elfie

Festive refreshments are available to nibble and sup.

Trains run December 17, 18, 22 and 23.

To find ot more, or to book a ticket, visit www.facebook.com/ScarboroughNorthBayRailway/

1. Take a ride on North Bay Railway's Santa Special

Meeting Santa at the station

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Take a ride on North Bay Railway's Santa Special

Santa is always a popular attraction at North Bay Railway

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Take a ride on North Bay Railway's Santa Special

A friendly wave from the driver

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Take a ride on North Bay Railway's Santa Special

Take a ride on the Flying Snowman

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ScarboroughTrains