IN PICTURES: 13 photos from a trip on Scarborough's North Bay Railway Santa Special

It’s full steam ahead for North Bay Railway’s Santa Specials where young and old alike can share a magical experience with the big man himself.

The popular trip sees travellers board ‘Santas Sleigh’, pulled by one of the railway’s historic locomotives.

The journey takes passengers from the station near Peasholm Park to the ‘North Yorkshire Pole’ where children can visit Santa and receive a quality gift.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture highlights from the journey which includes the opportunity for youngsters to help fuel the reindeer in time for Christmas Eve by making the magical reindeer food that helps them fly around the world !

One of the reindeers may even be around to pose for the odd ‘elfie

Festive refreshments are available to nibble and sup.

Trains run December 17, 18, 22 and 23.

To find ot more, or to book a ticket, visit www.facebook.com/ScarboroughNorthBayRailway/

1. Take a ride on North Bay Railway's Santa Special Meeting Santa at the station Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Take a ride on North Bay Railway's Santa Special Santa is always a popular attraction at North Bay Railway Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Take a ride on North Bay Railway's Santa Special A friendly wave from the driver Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Take a ride on North Bay Railway's Santa Special Take a ride on the Flying Snowman Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales