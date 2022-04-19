IN PICTURES: 13 photos from Scarborough's Scalby Walk 2022

Scalby Walk was held yesterday, Monday April 18 and started at 10.30am at The Plough Inn pub in Scalby.

A "record" 216 people took part in the seven-mile walk to The Red Lion in Cloughton and back to The Plough Inn in Scalby, according to the Scalby Fair Facebook page.

The Scalby Walk began on Easter Monday in 1959 after Mr Frank Sparks bet a group of young men he could walk from Scalby to Cloughton and back, having a pint in each pub quicker than they could. Mr Sparks won the bet, and each Easter Monday since, a charity walk has taken place.

The route now includes refreshment breaks for half a pint of bitter, lager or squash at four different pubs on the route, including The Three Jolly Sailors in Burniston, The Red Lion in Cloughton, The Blacksmiths Arms in Cloughton and The Oak Wheel in Burniston.

This year, a number of people participated in fancy dress, with outfits ranging from superheroes to housewives.

Each year, the charity walk raises money for a different cause and this year, the walk raised money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

There will be more photos in this week's The Scarborough News.

Whodunit characters ready for to solve the crime.. and take part in the walk.

The walk organisers hard at work.

Housewives enjoying the walk.

The Incredibles took part in the walk!