IN PICTURES: 13 photos from the brilliant Breast Mates Runway Show in Scarborough

A fabulous fashion extravaganza in Scarborough has raised more than £1,600 for breast cancer support groups.

The Breast Mates Runway show featured a host of models who had fought breast cancer, modelling a range of fantastic outfits.

Organiser Sara Murphy, herself a breast cancer survivor, said: “The runway show gives people who have gone through this the opportunity to do something different.

"In total we raised £1,672. The money from the ticket sales – £707 will donated to Breast Cancer Support Group – Scarborough and Ryedale who meet once every three months to offer medical advice from a specialist breast cancer nurse.

"The remainder is going to help set up a new group called Breast Mates who plan to hold monthly meetings, where those with the disease can chat amongst themselves in a secure setting and offer each other non-medical advice and support.”

Ms Murphy said it was important to poverty proof the meeting, as fighting breast cancer can lead to some sufferers needing to take up to a year off work while they are treated for the disease.

She said: “We’ll fund those who can ill afford to meet for a coffee and a chat.

"You can feel isolated as well as going throught the stress of gruelling treatment.”

The runway show was supported by a host of Scarborough businesses, too many to mention individually, but Ms Murphy said: “We do need to especially need to mention Boots the Chemist who did the make up and gave each model a gift, and Murray Rose who did the music for free.

"Cushion Flex, who hosted the show, were amazing. They covered all our expenses, including chair hire, meaning literally evey penny raised will go to the two groups we are supporting.”

1 . Breast Mates Runway Show Cushion Flex staff Susan Ingle,Julie Heaversedge,Diane Woods and Antony Heaversedge helped to prepare for the show Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Breast Mates Runway Show A supportive crowd attended the event Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Breast Mates Runway Show Kathryn Bland and Melanie Holmes take to the catwalk Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Breast Mates Runway Show Organiser Sara Murphy on the runway Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

