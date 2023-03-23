News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington sparkles in the sunshine

IN PICTURES: 13 photos of Bridlington as it sparkles in the spring sunshine

Spring has finally arrived in Bridlington with flowers in bloom and people enjoying the sunshine.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:40 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:41 GMT

Spring officially arrived this week and many people were out in Bridlington enjoying the fine weather which has been so scarce over the winter months.

From Dorothy proudly admiring her spring blooms, to Carol and Thor the dog having a rest in the sun after a stroll, people have been out enjoying the sunshine in Bridlington.

Here are 13 photos of people enjoying the glorious weather on the Bridlington seafront.

Here Bridlington local Dorothy is out proudly admiring her spring flowers.

1. Bridlington sparkles in the sunshine

Photo: Claudia Bowes

People were out enjoying a spring afternoon stroll on Bridlington's North Beach Promenade.

2. Bridlington sparkles in the sunshine

Photo: Claudia Bowes

Couples were taking a romantic walk along the Bridlington Harbour viewpoint even though winds were blustery.

3. Bridlington sparkles in the sunshine

Photo: Claudia Bowes

Bridlington boats were sparkling in the spring sunshine as they bobbed in the harbour.

4. Bridlington sparkles in the sunshine

Photo: Claudia Bowes

