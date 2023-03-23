IN PICTURES: 13 photos of Bridlington as it sparkles in the spring sunshine
Spring has finally arrived in Bridlington with flowers in bloom and people enjoying the sunshine.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:40 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:41 GMT
Spring officially arrived this week and many people were out in Bridlington enjoying the fine weather which has been so scarce over the winter months.
From Dorothy proudly admiring her spring blooms, to Carol and Thor the dog having a rest in the sun after a stroll, people have been out enjoying the sunshine in Bridlington.
Here are 13 photos of people enjoying the glorious weather on the Bridlington seafront.
Page 1 of 4