View towards Teesside, from Roseberry Topping.View towards Teesside, from Roseberry Topping.
View towards Teesside, from Roseberry Topping.

IN PICTURES: 13 Whitby area walks you can enjoy over the Easter holidays

df
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:14 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 10:55 GMT

Here are nine randomly selected pictures from 13 years of the Stroll With Stu walks, created for the Whitby Gazette every month.

Stu said: “I think they showcase the beauty of the area in which we live.

"I'll be back when the sun comes out!”

Hayburn Wyke.

1. Walks around the Whitby area

Hayburn Wyke. Photo: Stuart Bell

Photo Sales
Looking towards Commondale on a snowy day.

2. Walks around the Whitby area

Looking towards Commondale on a snowy day. Photo: Stuart Bell

Photo Sales
Whitby harbour in glorious sunshine.

3. Walks around the Whitby area

Whitby harbour in glorious sunshine. Photo: Stuart Bell

Photo Sales
Some wonderful walks around the Whitby area as recommended by our walking columnist, Stuart Bell.

4. Walks around the Whitby area

Some wonderful walks around the Whitby area as recommended by our walking columnist, Stuart Bell. Photo: Stuart Bell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Whitby