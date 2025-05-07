IN PICTURES: 14 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at fourteen dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Koda
Koda is a twelve-month-old German Shepherd who is a lovely lad that came to the centre as his previous owner no longer wanted him. Koda is super intelligent and has shown to really enjoy learning new things. He is an active lad who loves getting out and about and making the most of every single moment. Koda is looking forward to a life filled with exciting adventures with his family. Photo: RSPCA
2. Kim
Kim is a one-year-old Springer Spaniel who came to the centre via an inspector after being found living in the most appalling conditions. When she arrived at the centre, her coat was covered in urine, faeces and lots of matts, but she has now started on her road to recovery. She has grown up in a multi dog household and sadly had no experience of the outside world. Kim is coming on great but things must be taken slowly as to not overwhelm her, as everything is a little bit scary at the moment. She will need understanding adopters who will give her the time, patience and love she needs to adjust to living in a family home. Photo: RSPCA
3. Megan
Megan is a two-year-old Springer Spaniel who came to the centre via an inspector after being found living in the most appalling conditions. When she arrived at the centre, her coat was covered in urine, faeces and lots of matts, but she has now started on her road to recovery. She has grown up in a multi dog household and sadly had no experience of the outside world. Megan is coming on great but things must be taken slowly as to not overwhelm her, as everything is a little bit scary at the moment. She will need understanding adopters who will give her the time, patience and love she needs to adjust to living in a family home. Photo: RSPCA
4. Holly
Holly is a one-year-old Springer Spaniel who came to the centre via an inspector after being found living in the most appalling conditions. When she arrived at the centre, her coat was covered in urine, faeces and lots of matts, but she has now started on her road to recovery. She has grown up in a multi dog household and sadly had no experience of the outside world. Holly is coming on great but things must be taken slowly as to not overwhelm her, as everything is a little bit scary at the moment. She will need understanding adopters who will give her the time, patience and love she needs to adjust to living in a family home. Photo: RSPCA
