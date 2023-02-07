IN PICTURES: 14 photographs of the renovation at Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens
South Cliff Gardens have been undergoing a major renovation thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.
Since 2021, the gardens have been undergoing a major renovation following a grant of £4,665,700 being provided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.
The extensive renovations include “a fully accessible path on the Victorian Cliff running through the gardens, which has been affectionately named ‘The Yellow Brick Road’ because it's a yellow pathway through”, according to Gemma Alexander, South Cliff Gardens Engagement Officer.
They also include a new play area, general refurbishment to signs, railings and footpaths, and repairs and renovations to 13 of the historic shelters. The grade two listed clock tower situated on Esplanade Crescent, at the top of the gardens, has also been repaired and restored.