IN PICTURES: 14 photos of all the fun at Rillington Show, near Malton

The 320 entries in the adult classes showed a decrease of 190 on the 2023 show.

The annual general meeting will be held in the Fleece Inn on Wednesday October 23, at 7pm.

Vice Presidents, members and committee members are urged to attend, as is anyone wishing to become a member of the committee.

Apologies for absence and proposals for new committee members should be given to the Secretary Tracey Ireland on 07971 316939 or [email protected].

The committee would welcome your suggestions for the 2025 show which will be the 100th.

1 . Rillington Horticultural Show Sue Butler views the lovely flowers. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Rillington Horticultural Show A creative wooden spoon. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales