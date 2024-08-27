All the fun of Rillington Show.All the fun of Rillington Show.
IN PICTURES: 14 photos of all the fun at Rillington Show, near Malton

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Aug 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 10:18 BST
Rillington and District Horticultural and Industrial Society’s 99th Annual Show was held in thePrimary School on Saturday August 24.

The 320 entries in the adult classes showed a decrease of 190 on the 2023 show.

The annual general meeting will be held in the Fleece Inn on Wednesday October 23, at 7pm.

Vice Presidents, members and committee members are urged to attend, as is anyone wishing to become a member of the committee.

Apologies for absence and proposals for new committee members should be given to the Secretary Tracey Ireland on 07971 316939 or [email protected].

The committee would welcome your suggestions for the 2025 show which will be the 100th.

Sue Butler views the lovely flowers.

Sue Butler views the lovely flowers. Photo: Richard Ponter

A creative wooden spoon.

A creative wooden spoon. Photo: Richard Ponter

Glenys Rowe and Anne Nicoll viewing the entries.

Glenys Rowe and Anne Nicoll viewing the entries. Photo: Richard Ponter

Prize-winning carrots.

Prize-winning carrots. Photo: Richard Ponter

