IN PICTURES: 14 photos of Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens brand-new outdoor play area

Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens have reopened their brand-new outdoor play area.

The accessible play area has been designed and created to inspire play and fun, encourage local people with children to spend more time enjoying the gardens and enhance their appeal as a destination to visit within the town.

There are references to Scarborough’s existing and lost architectural features, such as the Paxton Observation Tower, have been included in the design, as well as other structures which take inspiration from architecture found throughout the gardens.

Ramps, walkways and ladders link the tower and play structures together.

Special Educational Needs (SEN) play is provided through the sand pit and quiet area, and natural play in the Adventure Trail.

The Paxton tower and Victorian tower are accessible at the top level via the footpath, which has been designed specifically for wheelchair users to access the structures.

In the middle section of the play area, the adventure trail has a double width accessible slide and easy route back to the path.

The lower section has wheelchair access round the sandpit with an accessible route crossing the staircase to the quiet area bench.

The new play area has been created as part of the £7.158m renovation of South Cliff Gardens, which is due to be completed in the next few months.

1. South Cliff Garden's new play area Ramps, walkways and ladders link the tower and play structures together. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. South Cliff Garden's new play area The new South Cliff play area reopened on November 19. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. South Cliff Garden's new play area Studio Hardie designed the play area. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. South Cliff Garden's new play area The new South Cliff play area looks over the sea. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales