IN PICTURES: 15 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

3 . Zola

Zola is a one-year-old Husky who is a sweet girl that came to the centre via the local dog warden. Zola can be a little shy when meeting people for the first time, but it really does not take too long for her to settle. She is a very active dog who is always on the go, so she will need an equally active family who will keep her both mentally and physically stimulated. Zola is lovely girl who would love a family who will take her on long and exciting adventures. There is a whole world out there just waiting for her to go and explore. Photo: RSPCA