IN PICTURES: 15 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at fifteen dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Phil
Phil is a three-year-old Springer Spaniel who came to the centre via an inspector after being found living in the most appalling conditions. Phil has grown up in a multi-dog household and sadly had no experience of the outside world. Phil is coming on great but things must be taken slowly as to not overwhelm him as everything is a little bit scary at the moment. He will need understanding adopters who will give him the time, patience and love he needs to adjust to living in a family home. Photo: RSPCA
2. Minx
Minx is a four-year-old Collie Crossbreed who came to the centre as her previous devoted owner became unwell and could sadly no longer look after her. Minx is a very sweet girl who loves being the centre of attention. She loves a fuss and a cuddle but also likes to be out and about. Minx is a busy little bee and likes to be kept both mentally and physically stimulated, so she will need adopters who can give her things to do to keep her mind going. She is a bright little girl who loves to be around her people and learning new things. Photo: RSPCA
3. Zola
Zola is a one-year-old Husky who is a sweet girl that came to the centre via the local dog warden. Zola can be a little shy when meeting people for the first time, but it really does not take too long for her to settle. She is a very active dog who is always on the go, so she will need an equally active family who will keep her both mentally and physically stimulated. Zola is lovely girl who would love a family who will take her on long and exciting adventures. There is a whole world out there just waiting for her to go and explore. Photo: RSPCA
4. Charlie
Charlie is a five-year-old Lurcher who came to the centre via an inspector after being found shut in a shed. Charlie had pretty much spent most of his life shut away on his own. He was completely emaciated when he was rescued and had a severely damaged tail which unfortunately had to be amputated Charlie has settled in at the centre so well and has taken everything in his stride. He has a heart of gold and he will make someone a truly wonderful friend and companion. Charlie has been through so much and totally deserves his happy ever after. Photo: RSPCA
