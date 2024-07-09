The four-day event at the showground in Harrogate will showcase the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

Charles Mills, show director, said: “This is where the best of farming food and countryside comes together for farmers and the public. Where else can you find the finest cattle alongside the best showjumpers in the country?

"The competition is fierce throughout the week and the accolade of winning at the Great Yorkshire remains huge.

"We are very proud of the show and all who come together to help deliver it. We are sure visitors will have a fantastic time.”

Among the highlights on day one was an appearance by TV presenter Helen Skelton, who was in conversation with Christine Talbot on the Vertu Motors GYS Stage.

Displays this year include the Grimme Potato Harvester V470 Platinum which, at nearly 4m wide, 13 metres long and 3.6 metres tall, is on the President’s Lawn in honour of this year’s president, Martin Cockerill.

Martin’s career has been dedicated to the potato industry, having joined RS Cockerill York Ltd with his father, who established the family business in the 1930s.

Here is a selection of images from day one of the Great Yorkshire Show 2024.

1 . Great Yorkshire Show Helen Skelton with the goatsPhoto: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Great Yorkshire Show Nigel Barden checks out the cheesePhoto: Submitted Photo Sales