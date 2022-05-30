IN PICTURES: 15 photos from Ru Paul's Drag Race: Werq the World tour at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Sensationally mixing music, comedy and lavish set pieces, the show more than lived up to its billing as the biggest, brashest and most utterly glorious party night of the year!

Hilariously hosted by Asia O’Hara, the electrifying show delighted a huge crowd with spellbinding dance routines from Drag Queens who have all starred in the US version of the hit TV show.

Asia delighted crowds from the very beginning, hopping the barriers to get up close and personal with those watching the show, before going on to form attachments with security guards "Creg", Peter and crowd favourite Colin.

An energetic and engaging show included numbers from Cher, Rihanna and Madonna and plenty of crowd participation including a fabulous "Lip Sync Battle in Time" between Kelsey from Scunthorpe and Leroy from Leeds.

The brilliant Jorgeous, Vanessa Vanjie, The Rosé and Plastique Tiara were followed onto the Scarborough OAT stage by Series 11 winner Yvie Oddly, Series 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and Britain’s very own Lady Camden – runner up of Series 14.

A standing ovation bought the show to a close as the crowd took to their feet to show their appreciation for a fabulous evening of fun, laughter and spectacular entertainment.

This summer’s Scarborough OAT live music programme continues this coming Saturday with Jane McDonald’s Platinum Jubilee Concert before shows from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, George Ezra, Christina Aguilera, Elbow, The Script, Tears For Fears and Crowded House.

Ru Paul's Drag Race: Werq the World tour Joanne, Jessica and Olivia travelled from Beverley to enjoy the show

Ru Paul's Drag Race: Werq the World tour Some of the audience wore spectacular outfits and posed for pictures with other fans

Ru Paul's Drag Race: Werq the World tour Asia O'Hara during the opening number

Ru Paul's Drag Race: Werq the World tour Asia delighted the crowd by jumping the barrier