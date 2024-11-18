IN PICTURES: 15 photos of Comic Con fun at Scarborough Spa

We sent photographer Richard Ponter along to Scarborough Spa to see who was there.
1. Scarborough Comic Con
Ad Judge Dredd with Pirate Daughter arriving at Comic Con. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Scarborough Comic Con
Darth Vader and a Storm Trooper draw their weapons. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Scarborough Comic Con
Daughter and Mum having fun. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Scarborough Comic Con
Mos Eisley Misfits Cosplay, supporting Wish charity . Photo: Richard Ponter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.