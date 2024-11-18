Meeting the Bumble Bee robot.Meeting the Bumble Bee robot.
IN PICTURES: 15 photos of Comic Con fun at Scarborough Spa

By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:36 GMT
A celebration of all things fun and geeky took place at Scarborough Comic-Con, where the likes of Darth Vader, Batman and Bumble Bee were all spotted!

We sent photographer Richard Ponter along to Scarborough Spa to see who was there.

1. Scarborough Comic Con

Judge Dredd with Pirate Daughter arriving at Comic Con. Photo: Richard Ponter

Darth Vader and a Storm Trooper draw their weapons.

2. Scarborough Comic Con

Darth Vader and a Storm Trooper draw their weapons. Photo: Richard Ponter

Daughter and Mum having fun.

3. Scarborough Comic Con

Daughter and Mum having fun. Photo: Richard Ponter

Mos Eisley Misfits Cosplay, supporting Wish charity .

4. Scarborough Comic Con

Mos Eisley Misfits Cosplay, supporting Wish charity . Photo: Richard Ponter

