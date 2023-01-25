News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Danny has had a long and varied career, including supporting Marty Wilde, Sandie Shaw and Billy Fury, but is latterly known for his Elvis tribute.

IN PICTURES: 15 photos of Scarborough legend Seaside Danny Wilde performing across the decades

Seaside Danny Wilde and Scarborough are synonymous – everyone knows the name and many have seen him perform across the decades.

By George Buksmann
4 hours ago

The iconic rock ‘n’ roller has been entertaining crowds in pubs, including the Lord Nelson and Ramshill, for almost 40 years. We have scoured The Scarborough News photo archive in honour of the legendary performer.

1. Seaside Danny Wilde

Pictured with director Derren Litten at the premiere of the sitcom Scarborough at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Seaside Danny Wilde

Helping to open the People's Carnival at Scarborough Castle with then-MP Lawrie Quinn in 2003.

Photo: Kevin Allen

Photo Sales

3. Seaside Danny Wilde

A portrait of renown entertainer Danny featured in an exhibition of work by Yorkshire Coast College fine art students at Scarborough Art Gallery in 2013.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales

4. Seaside Danny Wilde

Presenting the winner of an Art Bus competition at the The Ivanhoe pub, Hannah Mitchell, with her prize in 2010.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ScarboroughSeasideNelson