Seaside Danny Wilde and Scarborough are synonymous – everyone knows the name and many have seen him perform across the decades.
The iconic rock ‘n’ roller has been entertaining crowds in pubs, including the Lord Nelson and Ramshill, for almost 40 years. We have scoured The Scarborough News photo archive in honour of the legendary performer.
1. Seaside Danny Wilde
Pictured with director Derren Litten at the premiere of the sitcom Scarborough at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Seaside Danny Wilde
Helping to open the People's Carnival at Scarborough Castle with then-MP Lawrie Quinn in 2003.
Photo: Kevin Allen
3. Seaside Danny Wilde
A portrait of renown entertainer Danny featured in an exhibition of work by Yorkshire Coast College fine art students at Scarborough Art Gallery in 2013.
Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Seaside Danny Wilde
Presenting the winner of an Art Bus competition at the The Ivanhoe pub, Hannah Mitchell, with her prize in 2010.
Photo: Richard Ponter