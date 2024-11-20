In pictures: 15 photos of the first snowfall of the winter in Scarborough

Snow showers developed during Tuesday evening and continued overnight into this morning (Wednesday), with a yellow weather warning in place.
The Met Office is forecasting an ongoing risk of some coastal wintry showers today, with severe overnight frost developing, particularly in rural areas.
The weather is predicted to remain cold over the coming days, with sharp overnight frosts and some further ice and snow.
Here is a selection of photos of the snow in Scarborough, taken by photographer Richard Ponter.
