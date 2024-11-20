In pictures: 15 photos of the first snowfall of the winter in Scarborough

By Dominic Brown
Published 20th Nov 2024, 14:04 GMT
Scarborough has seen its first snowfall of the season as wintry conditions grip the coast.

Snow showers developed during Tuesday evening and continued overnight into this morning (Wednesday), with a yellow weather warning in place.

The Met Office is forecasting an ongoing risk of some coastal wintry showers today, with severe overnight frost developing, particularly in rural areas.

The weather is predicted to remain cold over the coming days, with sharp overnight frosts and some further ice and snow.

Here is a selection of photos of the snow in Scarborough, taken by photographer Richard Ponter.

The Statue of Freddie is snow covered as a walker and dog pass by

1. Snow

The Statue of Freddie is snow covered as a walker and dog pass by Photo: Richard Ponter

A view near the harbour

2. Snow

A view near the harbour Photo: Richard Ponter

Not a day for cold drinks near the harbour

3. Snow

Not a day for cold drinks near the harbour Photo: Richard Ponter

Snow falling on South Bay

4. Snow

Snow falling on South Bay Photo: Richard Ponter

