IN PICTURES: 15 stunning photos from Scarborough's annual Easter Scooter Rally

The Easter Scooter Rally is a national event and sees scooters coming from all over the country to spend the weekend in Scarborough.

There’s a weekend worth of entertainment, with bands and DJs performing at Scarborough Spa.

There is also a parts fair and trade and customs show and Sunday is all about the pub crawl.

Check out our images below from the weekend!

Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025 Heading towards The Spa.

Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025 The brightly coloured scooters were very eyecatching as they made thier way down the seafront.

Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025 Raymond Hudson sets off!