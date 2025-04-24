IN PICTURES: 15 stunning photos from Scarborough's annual Easter Scooter Rally

The Easter Scooter Rally is a national event and sees scooters coming from all over the country to spend the weekend in Scarborough.
There’s a weekend worth of entertainment, with bands and DJs performing at Scarborough Spa.
There is also a parts fair and trade and customs show and Sunday is all about the pub crawl.
Check out our images below from the weekend!
1. Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025
Heading towards The Spa. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025
The brightly coloured scooters were very eyecatching as they made thier way down the seafront. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025
Raymond Hudson sets off! Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025
The incredible variety of scooters at the event was a beautiful spectacle. Photo: Richard Ponter
