IN PICTURES: 15 stunning photos from Scarborough's annual Easter Scooter Rally

By Claudia Bowes
Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 11:05 BST
The annual Scooter Rally took place this Easter weekend, from Friday April 18 until Sunday April 20.

The Easter Scooter Rally is a national event and sees scooters coming from all over the country to spend the weekend in Scarborough.

There’s a weekend worth of entertainment, with bands and DJs performing at Scarborough Spa.

There is also a parts fair and trade and customs show and Sunday is all about the pub crawl.

Check out our images below from the weekend!

Heading towards The Spa.

1. Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025

Heading towards The Spa. Photo: Richard Ponter

The brightly coloured scooters were very eyecatching as they made thier way down the seafront.

2. Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025

The brightly coloured scooters were very eyecatching as they made thier way down the seafront. Photo: Richard Ponter

Raymond Hudson sets off!

3. Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025

Raymond Hudson sets off! Photo: Richard Ponter

The incredible variety of scooters at the event was a beautiful spectacle.

4. Scarborough Scooter Rally 2025

The incredible variety of scooters at the event was a beautiful spectacle. Photo: Richard Ponter

