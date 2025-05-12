Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: 15 stunning reader photos of Scarborough in the spring sunshine

By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th May 2025, 16:29 BST
We asked our talented readers to send us their favourite spring photos taken during the wonderfully warm May Bank Holiday- and you didn’t disappoint!

Here is a selection of sunshine filled, feel-good photos which show spring in full swing.

Scarborough sparkels in the unusually wonderful weather we have had this spring, and colourful flowers are blooming across the town.

If you would like to submit a reader photo, email [email protected].

Check out the photos below!

These two gorgeous boys enjoyed an ice cream on the seafront!

1. Reader photos of spring in Scarborough

These two gorgeous boys enjoyed an ice cream on the seafront! Photo: Chantelle Louise

This lovely trio are enjoying a leisurely donkey ride on the beach.

2. Reader photos of spring in Scarborough

This lovely trio are enjoying a leisurely donkey ride on the beach. Photo: Katie Edwards

Cycling to Hayburn Wyke along the cinder track.

3. Reader photos of spring in Scarborough

Cycling to Hayburn Wyke along the cinder track. Photo: Joanne Parry-Sutcliffe

A stunning view of Peasholm Park in the spring sun.

4. Reader photos of spring in Scarborough

A stunning view of Peasholm Park in the spring sun. Photo: Lilian's View Apartment

