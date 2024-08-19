Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair 2024Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair 2024
Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair 2024

IN PICTURES: 16 images from a fantastic day at Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair

By Louise French
Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 11:20 BST
The Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair returned to a sunny Westborough on Saturday to showcase the fabulous array of support groups that call the town their home.

Local Charites and not for profit organisations made the most of the opportunity to highlight the support they offer and to raise some cash at colourful tables set up along Scarborough’s main pedestrian thoroughfare.

Spokesperson for the Rotary Club, Peter Howgate, hailed the Community Fair as a great success.

He said: “Twenty-three local charities were represented with a good mix of tombolas, bric-a-brac and games.

“We also had a Dutch street organ which proved very popular and provided a nice welcome for people coming from the train.

“We have a lot of good support groups in Scarborough, but often people have difficulty locating them.

“The Community Fair gave these organisations the opportunity to hand out leaflets to people, highlighting the help on offer.”

Support for The Poppy Appeal from the Scarborough Team

1. Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair 2024

Support for The Poppy Appeal from the Scarborough Team Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Lots of Gifts at Scarborough Flower Club Stall

2. Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair 2024

Lots of Gifts at Scarborough Flower Club Stall Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Service with a smile from Scarborough Fridge

3. Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair 2024

Service with a smile from Scarborough Fridge Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Ready for customers on the Mind stall

4. Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair 2024

Ready for customers on the Mind stall Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughRotary Club

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.