IN PICTURES: 16 images from a fantastic day at Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair

Local Charites and not for profit organisations made the most of the opportunity to highlight the support they offer and to raise some cash at colourful tables set up along Scarborough’s main pedestrian thoroughfare.

Spokesperson for the Rotary Club, Peter Howgate, hailed the Community Fair as a great success.

He said: “Twenty-three local charities were represented with a good mix of tombolas, bric-a-brac and games.

“We also had a Dutch street organ which proved very popular and provided a nice welcome for people coming from the train.

“We have a lot of good support groups in Scarborough, but often people have difficulty locating them.

“The Community Fair gave these organisations the opportunity to hand out leaflets to people, highlighting the help on offer.”

1 . Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair 2024 Support for The Poppy Appeal from the Scarborough Team Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair 2024 Lots of Gifts at Scarborough Flower Club Stall Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair 2024 Service with a smile from Scarborough Fridge Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales