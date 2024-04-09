IN PICTURES: 16 photos from the Memorial Ride for Dave Myers of the Hairy Bikers

The event, organised by Paul Quigley and Biker Escorts East Yorkshire, travelled from the Market Place in Beverley, through Pickering and along the A169 towards Whitby before heading along the A171 and finishing on Marine Drive in Scarborough.

Mr Quigley said on Facebook: “Just Wow! What an amazing day which was only made possible by every single one who attended!

“Numbers have been put at 5-6000 bikes!

“Even at 1000 it’s an impossible task to keep everyone together let alone 6000, but hopefully not too many got lost, and it looked like all the bikes found their way to Scarborough.

“We have had a provisional count of the fund raising buckets and so far we have raised over £1700 for Cancer Research!”

Hairy Biker Si King recorded a video which he shared on social media to thank those who took part in the ride.

In it he said: “I am just compelled to say an enormous thank you, because what happened at the ride out in memorial for Dave was nothing more than astounding.

“6,000 of you turned out as a sign of solidarity and love and affection for the Bikers, but particularly for Dave.

“It ended in Scarborough and I heard you had a thoroughly good time.

“Dave would have loved it.

“So, from the bottom of our hearts, from Lily his wife, his family, his close mates and me, thank you, we were all enormously touched by it.”

Photographer Mik Lambert captured the riders as they arrived on Marine Drive and was kind enough to share his images with the Scarborough News.

Browse our gallery to see Mr Lambert’s photos from the day.

