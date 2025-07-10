Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: 17 fabulous photos from Headlands School prom in Bridlington

By Claudia Bowes
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:34 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 16:36 BST
Here’s a selection of incredible photos taken at this year’s Headlands School prom, which took place at the Bridlington Links Golf Club.

Year 11 students celebrated finishing their intense exam season with a bang, dancing the night away as they said goodbye to the Bridlington school. The students put on their best outfits for the occasion, with beautiful dresses and stunning suits spotted throughout the night.

All photos taken by Headlands Sixth Form student Brooke Price.

Check out the amazing photos below!

The whole year posing for a picture.

1. Headlands prom 2025

The whole year posing for a picture. Photo: Brooke Price

A stunning couple!

2. Headlands prom 2025

A stunning couple! Photo: Brooke Price

Pretty in pastels!

3. Headlands prom 2025

Pretty in pastels! Photo: Brooke Price

Looking smart!

4. Headlands prom 2025

Looking smart! Photo: Brooke Price

