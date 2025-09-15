IN PICTURES: 17 fantastic photos from this year's vibrant Scarborough Pride event

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate Scarborough’s LGBTQ+ community on Saturday, September 13.

Scarborough Spa was awash with colour as people from the LGBTQ+ community gathered with friends, family and allies to celebrate the third Scarborough Pride.

The day was packed full of exciting entertainment and fun activities, with the Cheeky Girls topping the bill.

The parade danced and whistled its way from the Brunswick Centre down Westborough and Newborough before turning onto Foreshore Road towards the Spa.

The Spa was then host to a number of incredible live performances.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Pride said: “Thank you to everyone that helped make the 2025 parade our biggest and best yet!

“We'll be announcing our plans for 2026 very soon.”

Visit https://www.scarboroughpride.co.uk/ to find out more.

1 . Scarborough Pride 2025 Snow White enjoying the view! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough Pride 2025 The parade made its way down the seafront. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough Pride 2025 The event was a joyous occasion. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales