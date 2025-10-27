Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025placeholder image
Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025

IN PICTURES: 17 fantastic photos of Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025

By Louise French
Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:40 GMT
Whitby Lions Colour Run turned the beach into a fabulous rainbow of colour on a Sunday morning (October 26).

Family and friends gathered at the bandstand for a much needed warm up before heading to the beach to be ‘doused from head to toe in a luminous rainbow of colours’ during the 2km fun run.

All of the money raised from the event will support the work of Whitby District Lions Club, which donates to local charities and good causes.

Entrants began the day in brilliant white T-shirts, but it wasn’t long before entrants were wearing a kaleidoscope of colour.

This year’s run was supported by Lush Coffee on Whitby’s Silver Street.

The colour run is one of a number of popular events organised by Whitby Lions each year.

The Lions also organise the Whitby Beer Festival in the summer and the ever-popular Boxing Day Dip on December 26.

To find out more about Whitby Lions and how you can get involved visit: https://whitbylionsclub.org.uk/

Family celebrations

1. Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025

Family celebrations Photo: Louise French

Photo Sales
The colourful Lions at the end of the event

2. Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025

The colourful Lions at the end of the event Photo: Louise French

Photo Sales
Everybody enjoyed the day

3. Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025

Everybody enjoyed the day Photo: Louise French

Photo Sales
A perfect way to spend a Sunday morning together

4. Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025

A perfect way to spend a Sunday morning together Photo: Louise French

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FamilyWhitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice