IN PICTURES: 17 fantastic photos of Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025

Family and friends gathered at the bandstand for a much needed warm up before heading to the beach to be ‘doused from head to toe in a luminous rainbow of colours’ during the 2km fun run.

All of the money raised from the event will support the work of Whitby District Lions Club, which donates to local charities and good causes.

Entrants began the day in brilliant white T-shirts, but it wasn’t long before entrants were wearing a kaleidoscope of colour.

This year’s run was supported by Lush Coffee on Whitby’s Silver Street.

The colour run is one of a number of popular events organised by Whitby Lions each year.

The Lions also organise the Whitby Beer Festival in the summer and the ever-popular Boxing Day Dip on December 26.

To find out more about Whitby Lions and how you can get involved visit: https://whitbylionsclub.org.uk/

Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025 Family celebrations

Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025 The colourful Lions at the end of the event

Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025 Everybody enjoyed the day

Whitby Lions Rainbow Colour Run 2025 A perfect way to spend a Sunday morning together