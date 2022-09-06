Visitors to the rally, set in Scampston’s beautiful parkland, were able to examine a wide variety of exhibits from across the UK, including magnificent showman’s engines, traditional fairground organs and a large selection of vintage cars, classic motorcycles, military vehicles and stationary engines.

Stannage International Stunt Show had the crowd hold their breath as they performed death-defying stunts including incredible motorbike jumps, fire stunts and the exploding coffin.

For tractor enthusiasts, both the vintage tractor display and the purpose-built tractor pulling area drew those who love the agricultural machines.

The Scarborough Fair Collection returned once again with its stage show production providing an eclectic mix of singers, dancers and magicians.

Vintage funfair rides, go karts, giant inflatable complete with slides and castles, bungee trampolines and bird and reptile handling areas entertained young minds, while a vast array of trade stands including an intriguing selection of autojumble, antiques and collectables, indoor crafts and gifts fascinated adults.

1. Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally The steam procession

2. Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally Vintage entertainment

3. Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally Vintage cars on display

4. Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally Erin with an Owl