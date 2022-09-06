IN PICTURES: 17 of the best photos from the Yorkshire Traction Rally at Scampston Hall
Scampston Hall has once again played host to the Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally.
Visitors to the rally, set in Scampston’s beautiful parkland, were able to examine a wide variety of exhibits from across the UK, including magnificent showman’s engines, traditional fairground organs and a large selection of vintage cars, classic motorcycles, military vehicles and stationary engines.
Stannage International Stunt Show had the crowd hold their breath as they performed death-defying stunts including incredible motorbike jumps, fire stunts and the exploding coffin.
For tractor enthusiasts, both the vintage tractor display and the purpose-built tractor pulling area drew those who love the agricultural machines.
The Scarborough Fair Collection returned once again with its stage show production providing an eclectic mix of singers, dancers and magicians.
Vintage funfair rides, go karts, giant inflatable complete with slides and castles, bungee trampolines and bird and reptile handling areas entertained young minds, while a vast array of trade stands including an intriguing selection of autojumble, antiques and collectables, indoor crafts and gifts fascinated adults.