IN PICTURES: 17 of the top places for ice cream in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, as chosen by you

By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th May 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 16:20 BST
We asked our readers to tell us their favourite place for ice cream on Yorkshire coast- and the results are in!

Despite a number of people recommending heading for the freezer, we all know there's nothing quite like heading for an ice cream by the sea.

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all have a number of fantastic places to get a sweet treat whilst enjoying the sea air.

So if you're out and about, here are our readers reccomendations for the best ice creams on the Yorkshire coast.

Check out the results below!

It is no surpirse that Scarborough's iconic Harbour Bar, located on Sandside, is as popular with visitors as it is residents. It recieved a grand total of 38 votes from our readers, meaning it easily won first place for Scarborough.

1. First place in Scarborough

It is no surpirse that Scarborough's iconic Harbour Bar, located on Sandside, is as popular with visitors as it is residents. It recieved a grand total of 38 votes from our readers, meaning it easily won first place for Scarborough. Photo: richard ponter

Clara's offers picturesque sea views and is located on the Esplanade Cresent . It was the reader's winner in Whitby., with a total of 18 votes.

2. First place in Whitby

Clara's offers picturesque sea views and is located on the Esplanade Cresent . It was the reader's winner in Whitby., with a total of 18 votes. Photo: Google Maps

Harbourside Flavours Ice Cream Bar, sitiuated in a beautiful location on Bridlington's bustling harbour, has come out on top. It recieved a total of 18 votes from readers.

3. First place in Bridlington

Harbourside Flavours Ice Cream Bar, sitiuated in a beautiful location on Bridlington's bustling harbour, has come out on top. It recieved a total of 18 votes from readers. Photo: Harbourside Flavours

Holy cow, also located on Sandside, has won second place. It recieved 26 votes from our readers.

4. Second place in Scarborough

Holy cow, also located on Sandside, has won second place. It recieved 26 votes from our readers. Photo: richard ponter

