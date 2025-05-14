IN PICTURES: 17 of the top places for ice cream in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, as chosen by you

Despite a number of people recommending heading for the freezer, we all know there's nothing quite like heading for an ice cream by the sea.

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all have a number of fantastic places to get a sweet treat whilst enjoying the sea air.

So if you're out and about, here are our readers reccomendations for the best ice creams on the Yorkshire coast.

Check out the results below!

First place in Scarborough It is no surpirse that Scarborough's iconic Harbour Bar, located on Sandside, is as popular with visitors as it is residents. It recieved a grand total of 38 votes from our readers, meaning it easily won first place for Scarborough.

First place in Whitby Clara's offers picturesque sea views and is located on the Esplanade Cresent . It was the reader's winner in Whitby., with a total of 18 votes.

First place in Bridlington Harbourside Flavours Ice Cream Bar, sitiuated in a beautiful location on Bridlington's bustling harbour, has come out on top. It recieved a total of 18 votes from readers.

Second place in Scarborough Holy cow, also located on Sandside, has won second place. It recieved 26 votes from our readers.