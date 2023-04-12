News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
1 hour ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
3 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
4 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
5 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
5 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
Check out just some of our images from previous race meetings at Oliver's Mount over the years!Check out just some of our images from previous race meetings at Oliver's Mount over the years!
Check out just some of our images from previous race meetings at Oliver's Mount over the years!

IN PICTURES: 17 photos from Oliver's Mount Racing in Scarborough over the years

This weekend is the first racing event of the season at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:27 BST

This weekend, Oliver’s Mount welcomes the return of the racing season with the Bob Smith Spring Cup.

The event takes place on Saturday April 15 and Sunday Apriul 16.

Qualifying takes place on the Saturday morning, and racing commences Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday.

It is the first chance to see many of the top solo riders and sidecar teams on their new bikes for 2023 as they prepare for upcoming TT, Manx and Irish Road Races.

Advance tickets are available at a discount from Oliver's Mount Tickets or by phone on 01723-333322.

Tickets will also be available to buy at the circuit on the day.

The Scarborough News has delved into the archives and found some great pictures from racing at Oliver’s Mount from previous years, check them out below!

No59 Ivan Lintin heads a group of riders in the Northern 600, in the Ian Watson Spring Cup race meeting in 2012.

1. Oliver's Mount Racing

No59 Ivan Lintin heads a group of riders in the Northern 600, in the Ian Watson Spring Cup race meeting in 2012. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
Bikes warm up for the 2022 season.

2. Oliver's Mount Racing

Bikes warm up for the 2022 season. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Crowds watching the racing last year.

3. Oliver's Mount Racing

Crowds watching the racing last year. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Bikers return as the race halts in 2022.

4. Oliver's Mount Racing

Bikers return as the race halts in 2022. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:ScarboroughTickets