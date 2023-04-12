IN PICTURES: 17 photos from Oliver's Mount Racing in Scarborough over the years

This weekend is the first racing event of the season at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.

This weekend, Oliver’s Mount welcomes the return of the racing season with the Bob Smith Spring Cup.

The event takes place on Saturday April 15 and Sunday Apriul 16.

Qualifying takes place on the Saturday morning, and racing commences Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday.

It is the first chance to see many of the top solo riders and sidecar teams on their new bikes for 2023 as they prepare for upcoming TT, Manx and Irish Road Races.

Advance tickets are available at a discount from Oliver's Mount Tickets or by phone on 01723-333322.

Tickets will also be available to buy at the circuit on the day.

The Scarborough News has delved into the archives and found some great pictures from racing at Oliver’s Mount from previous years, check them out below!

1 . Oliver's Mount Racing No59 Ivan Lintin heads a group of riders in the Northern 600, in the Ian Watson Spring Cup race meeting in 2012. Photo: Andrew Higgins Photo Sales

2 . Oliver's Mount Racing Bikes warm up for the 2022 season. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Oliver's Mount Racing Crowds watching the racing last year. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Oliver's Mount Racing Bikers return as the race halts in 2022. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5