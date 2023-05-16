News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 17 photos from previous Whitby Fish and Ships Festivals

Whitby’s popular Fish and Ships Festival is back on this weekend in a celebration of the town’s maritime history.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th May 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:47 BST

The festival takes place on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 and will shine a light on the array of industries, businesses and traditions that have grown around the town’s fishing heritage, and which continue to thrive today.

Here, we look back at the highlights of the previous two events in pictures.

Fergus and Bertie have fun at the Fish and Ships Festival. picture: Richard Ponter, 224743e

Fergus and Bertie have fun at the Fish and Ships Festival. picture: Richard Ponter, 224743e Photo: Richard Ponter

Entertainment at the Bandstand in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter, 224744p

Entertainment at the Bandstand in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter, 224744p Photo: Richard Ponter

The Pavillion Pierrots get ready to perform. picture: Richard Ponter, 224744n

The Pavillion Pierrots get ready to perform. picture: Richard Ponter, 224744n Photo: Richard Ponter

Joe Redfern, Tom Bauling, Helen Taylor and Andrea Russell at the lobster hatchery in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter, 224744r

Joe Redfern, Tom Bauling, Helen Taylor and Andrea Russell at the lobster hatchery in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter, 224744r Photo: Richard Ponter

