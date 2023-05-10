News you can trust since 1882
The Great Bridlington Coronation Steampunk Weekend

IN PICTURES: 17 photos from The Great Bridlington Coronation Steampunk Weekend

Here is a selection of photos from the quirky Bridlington Coronation event which brought Steampunk enthusiasts from across the country to Bridlington Spa.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 10th May 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:50 BST

The Great Bridlington Coronation Steampunk Weekend was jam packed with activities.

From a performance from the East Coast Majorettes, to a jewellery making workshop, the weekend was full of fun.

Alongside the prepared events, stallholders dressed in steampunk and coronation themed outfits sold unique items throughout the weekend.

From vintage clothes, steampunk hats and gothic jewellery to skull-themed chocolate, the stalls were overflowing with quirky items almost as eye-catching as the stallholders themselves.

Bridlington Spa’s Royal Hall was decked out in Coronation bunting, and two giant screens played the Coronation live, with seating provided for those wanting to watch events in London.

The event was bustling with a number of uniquely dressed visitors, with many people making their own outfits specially for the Coronation.

A number of visitors took a seat to watch the Coronation on one of the giant screens provided by Bridlington Spa.

A number of visitors took a seat to watch the Coronation on one of the giant screens provided by Bridlington Spa. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Dawn Mills, Lucy Mills, Sid Greensides, Carole Greensides and Jenny Revill. (Left to Right)

Dawn Mills, Lucy Mills, Sid Greensides, Carole Greensides and Jenny Revill. (Left to Right) Photo: Claudia Bowes

These two well-dressed gentlemen were letting their flags fly in the sea breeze.

These two well-dressed gentlemen were letting their flags fly in the sea breeze. Photo: Claudia Bowes

A jewellery making workshop was one of the many activities put on over the course of the weekend.

A jewellery making workshop was one of the many activities put on over the course of the weekend. Photo: Claudia Bowes

