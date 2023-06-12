IN PICTURES: 17 photos to show the arrival of Whitby's new RNLI lifeboat Lois Ivan

Whitby harbour was lined with well-wishers on Sunday June 11 to welcome the town’s new lifeboat, the Shannon class Lois Ivan.

Whitby's new all-weather lifeboat entered the harbour entrance at 13.49 on the dot, to signify the operational numbers on the side of the lifeboat.

These numbers have special significance as they carry the names of 10,000 loved ones as part of the Launch a Memory campaign.

The lifeboat entered the harbour in a flotilla, following RNLI tradition, with the current all weather lifeboat George and Mary Webb leading the procession, as well as the inshore lifeboat and lifeboats from the flanking stations, Scarborough, Staithes and Runswick.

Members of Whitby Yacht Club and pleasure boats also headed out to greet the new lifeboat, along with the old rowing lifeboat William Riley.

Whitby RNLI Coxswain Howard Fields said: “It was a very emotional day, to be part of the town and the RNLI's history is a real privilege, and knowing how much the lifeboat means to those who have donated to out names on her makes it all the more poignant.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to show us support today and made it such a special occasion.”

He added: 'Training begins tomorrow morning for our volunteer crew who are excited to start this new chapter for Whitby RNLI.'

The crew will be training daily to make sure that the Shannon class lifeboat can become a life-saving asset as soon as possible.

1 . Whitby's new lifeboat Lois Ivan at the bell buoy off the coast of Whitby. picture: Ceri Oakes / RNLI Photo: Ceri Oakes / RNLI Photo Sales

2 . Whitby's new lifeboat The new Shannon class lifeboat, Lois Ivan, heads into Whitby on June 11. picture: Ceri Oakes / RNLI Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Whitby's new lifeboat A crowd gathered near Whitby lifeboat station to see the arrival of Lois Ivan. picture: Ceri Oakes / RNLI. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Whitby's new lifeboat Lois Ivan with some other lifeboats as she approaches her new home. picture: Ceri Oakes / RNLI Photo: submitted Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5