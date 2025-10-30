IN PICTURES: 17 spooky photos of Halloween pumpkins carved by readers in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

From Heath Ledger as the Joker to Bluey, from Whitby Abbey to pumpkin head photoshoots, our talented readers did not disappoint!
Check out the spooktacular photos below!
1. Reader pumpkin carvings: Scarborough
A gorgeous pet dog transformed into pumpkin art! Photo: Kelly Dunn
2. Reader pumpkin carvings: Whitby
This talented reader recreated the iconic Whitby Abbey. Photo: Sarah Tilley
3. Reader pumpkin carvings: Bridlington
A huge amount of carved pumpkins! Photo: Emilee Inglis
4. Reader pumpkin carvings: Scarborough
Fabulous pumpkins done by the Junior Sea Cadets. Photo: Filey Sea Cadets & Royal Marines Cadets