IN PICTURES: 17 spooky photos of Halloween pumpkins carved by readers in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:44 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 17:02 GMT
With Halloween almost here, we gathered a selection of fiendishly fabulous photos taken by our readers showing off their intricate pumpkin carvings.

From Heath Ledger as the Joker to Bluey, from Whitby Abbey to pumpkin head photoshoots, our talented readers did not disappoint!

If you would like to submit your pumpkin carving, email [email protected] with your photo and your name by 12pm tomorrow (October 31) for a chance to be featured.

Check out the spooktacular photos below!

A gorgeous pet dog transformed into pumpkin art!

1. Reader pumpkin carvings: Scarborough

A gorgeous pet dog transformed into pumpkin art! Photo: Kelly Dunn

This talented reader recreated the iconic Whitby Abbey.

2. Reader pumpkin carvings: Whitby

This talented reader recreated the iconic Whitby Abbey. Photo: Sarah Tilley

A huge amount of carved pumpkins!

3. Reader pumpkin carvings: Bridlington

A huge amount of carved pumpkins! Photo: Emilee Inglis

Fabulous pumpkins done by the Junior Sea Cadets.

4. Reader pumpkin carvings: Scarborough

Fabulous pumpkins done by the Junior Sea Cadets. Photo: Filey Sea Cadets & Royal Marines Cadets

