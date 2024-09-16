Selection of Staithes Festival images.Selection of Staithes Festival images.
IN PICTURES: 17 wonderful images of Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:34 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 12:46 GMT
Staithes once again hosted its arts and heritage festival which saw more than 100 artists descending on the seaside village, creating a selling exhibition of pop-up galleries in cottages and historic buildings.

With live music, workshops and talks among a packed programme of events, the village enjoyed a tremendous weekend.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the festival on camera.

Artist Di Wright with her work.

Artist Di Wright with her work. Photo: Richard Ponter

Printmaker Dave Royston with his work.

Printmaker Dave Royston with his work. Photo: Richard Ponter

Sculptor Mick Kirkby-Geddes with his metalwork sculptures.

Sculptor Mick Kirkby-Geddes with his metalwork sculptures. Photo: Richard Ponter

A little bit of street musical entertainment.

A little bit of street musical entertainment. Photo: Richard Ponter

