IN PICTURES: 17 wonderful images of Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage

With live music, workshops and talks among a packed programme of events, the village enjoyed a tremendous weekend.
Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the festival on camera.
1 / 5
With live music, workshops and talks among a packed programme of events, the village enjoyed a tremendous weekend.
Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the festival on camera.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.