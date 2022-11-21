The festive season began in Scarborough over the weekend as Father Christmas arrives in town.

The magical Santa Claus made his way to Scarborough on Saturday November 19.He arrived at Scarborough Harbour at 11am and was greeted by Scarborough Sixth Form’s Christmas Band, the cast from YMCA’s Christmas production and team members of This Is The Coast.

He then joined his helpers on his sleigh and headed through town, before arriving at Boyes department store on Queen Street.

The Christmas Grotto was then opened and will remain open all day every Saturday and Sunday and Thursday and Friday afternoons up to Christmas Eve.Boyes department store’s Christmas window displayed was unveiled on Thursday November 17 prior to the arrival of Father Christmas.

1. Santa arrives in town Santa Claus waves to families and children as he arrives in Scarborough. Photo: Marson & Co Photo Sales

2. Santa arrives in town Santa and his helpers arrived in Scarborough by boat. Photo: CJW Photography Photo Sales

3. Santa arrives in town Santa and his helpers arrived at Scarborough Harbour before making their journey through the town. Photo: CJW Photography Photo Sales

4. Santa arrives in town Santa was greeted by Scarborough Sixth Form’s Christmas Band, the cast from YMCA’s Christmas production and team members of This Is The Coast. Photo: CJW Photography Photo Sales