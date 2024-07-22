Scarborough Seafest drew a good crowd over a glorious weekend.Scarborough Seafest drew a good crowd over a glorious weekend.
Scarborough Seafest drew a good crowd over a glorious weekend.

IN PICTURES: 18 photos as music and food come together for Scarborough Seafest

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:22 BST
Scarborough’s West Pier came alive with the sound of music and the smell of the finest seafood dishes as Seafest made its return on a gloriously sunny weekend.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the action.

Janet, Geoff and Lynn at their Seafest stall.

1. Scarborough Seafest

Janet, Geoff and Lynn at their Seafest stall. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Chef Dan Hargreaves at the food exhibition tent.

2. Scarborough Seafest

Chef Dan Hargreaves at the food exhibition tent. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Caroline on her Visit Yorkshire stall.

3. Scarborough Seafest.

Caroline on her Visit Yorkshire stall. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Chef Dan Hargreaves at the food exhibition tent with guests.

4. Scarborough Seafest

Chef Dan Hargreaves at the food exhibition tent with guests. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice