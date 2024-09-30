IN PICTURES: 18 photos to show all the fun of Scarborough Fair

All the fun of Scarborough Fair.All the fun of Scarborough Fair.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Sep 2024, 12:47 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 12:50 BST
Families around the area enjoyed plenty of thrills while Scarborough Fair was in town.

Scarborough Fair, which was on at William Street car park, has been a major feature in the town calendar for more than 50 years and brought with it a huge collection of thrill rides, family rides and children’s attractions.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the fun on camera.

Having fun on the Dodgems.

1. Scarborough Fair

Having fun on the Dodgems. Photo: Richard Ponter

Plenty of prizes up for grabs.

2. Scarborough Fair

Plenty of prizes up for grabs. Photo: Richard Ponter

Having fun on the Dodgems.

3. Scarborough Fair

Having fun on the Dodgems. Photo: Richard Ponter

Fun rides galore at Scarborough Fair.

4. Scarborough Fair

Fun rides galore at Scarborough Fair. Photo: Richard Ponter

