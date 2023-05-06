News you can trust since 1882
Can you see anyone you know from these Filey School Prom pictures?
Can you see anyone you know from these Filey School Prom pictures?

IN PICTURES: 19 photographs of Filey Secondary School's prom over the years

We’ve delved into the archives to find these photographs from Filey Secondary School’s prom over the years.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 7th May 2023, 08:30 BST

Can you guess what years they are from and can you see anyone you know?

Check out the images below!

Katrina Emmerson, Alex Fishburn, David Arnell, Jenny Adams-Arnell, and Rebecca Wainwright.

1. Filey School Prom

Katrina Emmerson, Alex Fishburn, David Arnell, Jenny Adams-Arnell, and Rebecca Wainwright. Photo: Graeme Farrah

Tyla Poole, Jasmine Potter, Katie Bell, Hannah Norman, Sarah Ellis, Emma Smith, and Jasmine Gordon.

2. Filey School Prom

Tyla Poole, Jasmine Potter, Katie Bell, Hannah Norman, Sarah Ellis, Emma Smith, and Jasmine Gordon. Photo: Graeme Farrah

Kaylie Bailey, Alex Fishburn, Davis Arnell, Ellie Brook, and Molly Thompson.

3. Filey School Prom

Kaylie Bailey, Alex Fishburn, Davis Arnell, Ellie Brook, and Molly Thompson. Photo: Graeme Farrah

Callum Dunwell, Ben Jones, Josh Biggins, Stephen Edwards, Conor Buckle, Tyler Smith, Luke Burton, Ryan Collings, and Max Wood.

4. Filey School Prom

Callum Dunwell, Ben Jones, Josh Biggins, Stephen Edwards, Conor Buckle, Tyler Smith, Luke Burton, Ryan Collings, and Max Wood. Photo: Graeme Farrah

