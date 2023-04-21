News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 19 photos from Sci-Fi Scarborough across the years

Sci-Fi Scarborough returns to town this weekend and you can expect to see some very cool characters!

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:06 BST

The event is held at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23, between 10am and 5pm.

An event run by fans for fans, Sci-Fi Scarborough returns for a tenth year with fresh guests and new areas updated with content for you to peruse, involve & immerse yourself in.

This years guests includes stars from Doctor Who, Star Wars and the new film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, as well as Twitch Streamers, Cosplayers and artists and creators.

Check out the images below from Sci-Fi Scarborough across the years, and expect new images from this year’s event next week!

Andy Marshall dressed up in 2018.

1. Sci-Fi Scarborough

Andy Marshall dressed up in 2018. Photo: Paul Atkinson

Storm Troopers from the 99th Garrison in 2018.

2. Sci-Fi Scarborough

Storm Troopers from the 99th Garrison in 2018. Photo: Paul Atkinson

In 2019, Darth Vader recieved an impromptu cuddle from an admirer.

3. Sci-Fi Scarborough

In 2019, Darth Vader recieved an impromptu cuddle from an admirer. Photo: Richard Ponter

The Riddler Chris Kemp with Hades James Wilkinson in 2019.

4. Sci-Fi Scarborough

The Riddler Chris Kemp with Hades James Wilkinson in 2019. Photo: Richard Ponter

