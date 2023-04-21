IN PICTURES: 19 photos from Sci-Fi Scarborough across the years
Sci-Fi Scarborough returns to town this weekend and you can expect to see some very cool characters!
The event is held at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23, between 10am and 5pm.
An event run by fans for fans, Sci-Fi Scarborough returns for a tenth year with fresh guests and new areas updated with content for you to peruse, involve & immerse yourself in.
This years guests includes stars from Doctor Who, Star Wars and the new film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, as well as Twitch Streamers, Cosplayers and artists and creators.
Check out the images below from Sci-Fi Scarborough across the years, and expect new images from this year’s event next week!