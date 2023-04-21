Sci-Fi Scarborough returns to town this weekend and you can expect to see some very cool characters!

The event is held at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23, between 10am and 5pm.

An event run by fans for fans, Sci-Fi Scarborough returns for a tenth year with fresh guests and new areas updated with content for you to peruse, involve & immerse yourself in.

This years guests includes stars from Doctor Who, Star Wars and the new film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, as well as Twitch Streamers, Cosplayers and artists and creators.

Check out the images below from Sci-Fi Scarborough across the years, and expect new images from this year’s event next week!

Sci-Fi Scarborough Andy Marshall dressed up in 2018. Photo: Paul Atkinson

Sci-Fi Scarborough Storm Troopers from the 99th Garrison in 2018. Photo: Paul Atkinson

Sci-Fi Scarborough In 2019, Darth Vader recieved an impromptu cuddle from an admirer. Photo: Richard Ponter

Sci-Fi Scarborough The Riddler Chris Kemp with Hades James Wilkinson in 2019. Photo: Richard Ponter