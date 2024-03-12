IN PICTURES: 20 fabulous images from Scarborough's Wheatcroft School Colour Run

The event, organised by the PTA, saw more than 200 participants run laps of the school field in a bid to raise money for school funds.
School Business Manager Vicki Lewis said: “It went really well. It was a really positive afternoon and there were a lot of smiles.
“Everybody is still talking about it.
“At the moment we’re still collecting sponsorship money, but so far we have £685 profit and the money is still coming in. People have been really generous.
“Miss Harper was the key instigator, it was her dream, and we all made it a reality with her.”
