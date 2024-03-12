IN PICTURES: 20 fabulous images from Scarborough's Wheatcroft School Colour Run

Fabulous images from Scarborough's Wheatcroft School Colour RunFabulous images from Scarborough's Wheatcroft School Colour Run
Wheatcroft School has become the first primary school in Scarborough to hold a colour run event.
By Louise French
Published 12th Mar 2024, 17:22 GMT

The event, organised by the PTA, saw more than 200 participants run laps of the school field in a bid to raise money for school funds.

School Business Manager Vicki Lewis said: “It went really well. It was a really positive afternoon and there were a lot of smiles.

“Everybody is still talking about it.

“At the moment we’re still collecting sponsorship money, but so far we have £685 profit and the money is still coming in. People have been really generous.

“Miss Harper was the key instigator, it was her dream, and we all made it a reality with her.”

Mrs Sweeney-Chisholm leads the warm up

1. Wheatcroft School Colour Run

Mrs Sweeney-Chisholm leads the warm up Photo: Richard Ponter

Getting ready for the run

2. Wheatcroft School Colour Run

Getting ready for the run Photo: Richard Ponter

Smiles before the start

3. Wheatcroft School Colour Run

Smiles before the start Photo: Richard Ponter

Getting ready to go

4. Wheatcroft School Colour Run

Getting ready to go Photo: Richard Ponter

