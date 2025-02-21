In pictures: 20 photos of families enjoying half term fun on Scarborough's South Bay

By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Feb 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 14:09 BST
The chilly and gloomy weather hasn’t put a dampener on spirits as families have been enjoying February half term fun on Scarborough’s South Bay this week.

The amusement parks and games arcades have been busy as children enjoy the school holidays.

For those willing to brave the elements, sandcastle building on the beach, donkey rides and surfing in the sea were on the agenda.

And to warm up afterwards, there were a variety of tasty treats available at snack bars and food stalls along the front.

Here is a selection of half term week photos from photographer Richard Ponter.

Family and friends enjoy an ice cream on Scarborough's South Bay

1. Half term fun

Family and friends enjoy an ice cream on Scarborough's South Bay Photo: Richard Ponter

Having some cheeky fun on the amusements

2. Half term fun

Having some cheeky fun on the amusements Photo: Richard Ponter

Ready to serve customers

3. Half term fun

Ready to serve customers Photo: Richard Ponter

Working in Geo's

4. Half term fun

Working in Geo's Photo: Richard Ponter

