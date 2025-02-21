In pictures: 20 photos of families enjoying half term fun on Scarborough's South Bay

The amusement parks and games arcades have been busy as children enjoy the school holidays.

For those willing to brave the elements, sandcastle building on the beach, donkey rides and surfing in the sea were on the agenda.

And to warm up afterwards, there were a variety of tasty treats available at snack bars and food stalls along the front.

Here is a selection of half term week photos from photographer Richard Ponter.

1 . Half term fun Family and friends enjoy an ice cream on Scarborough's South Bay Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Half term fun Having some cheeky fun on the amusements Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales