The fun run returned to Scarborough this weekend.

IN PICTURES: 20 pictures from Yorkshire Coast fun run 2022

The annual Yorkshire Coast 10k and fun run has returned to town this weekend.

By Louise Hollingsworth
37 minutes ago

Taking place on Sunday October 16, the annual events took over Scarborough sea front as thousands of runners completed in the races.The event was sposnored by McCain, and was organised by Scarborough Athletic Club.

The weather stayed nice for the runners, despite some light winds.

The fun run was a 2.5km race and 1.6km race, and entrants will have a tree planted in their name.

Here are The Scarborough News pictures of the fun run event.

1. Yorkshire Coast fun run

Part one of the Fun Run with adults and older runners. A great finish.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Yorkshire Coast fun run

The fun run was for those not wanting to run 10k.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. 224997r fun run r rp.JPG

There were two fun runs.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Yorkshire Coast fun run

Children of all ages enjoyed the fun run too.

Photo: Richard Ponter

