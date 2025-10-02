IN PICTURES: 200 people enjoy stunning early morning views in Scarborough's Sunrise Walk

People enjoyed a gentle six-mile walk around both North and South Bays, continuing to Scarborough Spa before returning.
Sponsorship is still coming in and the total raised will be revealed in due course.
Here are some pictures from this year’s event.
1. Scarborough Sunrise Walk
All smiles at the end of the walk. Photo: submitted
2. Scarborough Sunrise Walk
Feeling the force! Photo: submitted
3. Scarborough Sunrise Walk
This trio enjoyed their walk. Photo: submitted
4. Scarborough Sunrise Walk
Some people walked in memory of loved ones. Photo: submitted