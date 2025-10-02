200 people enjoyed the Sunrise Walk in Scarborough.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: 200 people enjoy stunning early morning views in Scarborough's Sunrise Walk

By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 17:44 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 17:45 BST
More than 200 people ventured out for Saint Catherine’s much-loved Sunrise Walk, an annual event that raises vital cash for the charity and allows people to take in the stunning beauty of Scarborough’s bays.

People enjoyed a gentle six-mile walk around both North and South Bays, continuing to Scarborough Spa before returning.

Sponsorship is still coming in and the total raised will be revealed in due course.

Here are some pictures from this year’s event.

All smiles at the end of the walk.

1. Scarborough Sunrise Walk

All smiles at the end of the walk. Photo: submitted

Feeling the force!

2. Scarborough Sunrise Walk

Feeling the force! Photo: submitted

This trio enjoyed their walk.

3. Scarborough Sunrise Walk

This trio enjoyed their walk. Photo: submitted

Some people walked in memory of loved ones.

4. Scarborough Sunrise Walk

Some people walked in memory of loved ones. Photo: submitted

