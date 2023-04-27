IN PICTURES: 21 photos from the historic day Queen Elizabeth II opened Scarborough's Open Air Theatre
The people of Scarborough welcomed Her Majesty The Queen when she opened The Open Air Theatre outdoor music venue in 2010.
During her 2010, the Queen was greeted on arrival by four-year-old Scarlett Dunn, whose father George attended Friarage and Raincliffe Schools, and was a member of The Queen’s Royal protection squad.
Thousand of people lined the route to see the Royal party travel through town as Her Majesty officially opened the newly-restored theatre by unveiling a plaque, in glorious sunshine.
A sea of Union Jack flags filled the venue as a crowd of more than 6,000 greeted the Queen’s arrival with a deafening cheer.
Accompanied by the Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Bill Chatt, the Queen was introduced to leading local figures and was also treated to entertainment from the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Rounders group.