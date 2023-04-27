IN PICTURES: 21 photos from the historic day Queen Elizabeth II opened Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

The people of Scarborough welcomed Her Majesty The Queen when she opened The Open Air Theatre outdoor music venue in 2010.

During her 2010, the Queen was greeted on arrival by four-year-old Scarlett Dunn, whose father George attended Friarage and Raincliffe Schools, and was a member of The Queen’s Royal protection squad.

Thousand of people lined the route to see the Royal party travel through town as Her Majesty officially opened the newly-restored theatre by unveiling a plaque, in glorious sunshine.

A sea of Union Jack flags filled the venue as a crowd of more than 6,000 greeted the Queen’s arrival with a deafening cheer.

Accompanied by the Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Bill Chatt, the Queen was introduced to leading local figures and was also treated to entertainment from the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Rounders group.

1 . Queen opens the Open Air Theatre The Queen watching the show, with Prince Phillip (L), Jim Dillon, chief executive of Scarborough Borough Council, and Cllr Bill Chatt, Mayor of Scarborough. 102036z Photo: Andrew Higgins Photo Sales

2 . Queen opens the Open Air Theatre The Queen shakes hands with Robert Goodwill, newly returned Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby. Next to him (L) is Richard Flinton, newly appointed head of North Yorkshire County Council. 102036w Photo: Andrew Higgins Photo Sales

3 . Queen opens the Open Air Theatre The Queen shakes hands with Max Payne MBE, as she meets the Freemen of the Borough of Scarborough. 102037k Photo: Andrew Higgins Photo Sales

4 . Queen opens the Open Air Theatre Scarborough's talented youngsters perform for the Queen (blue hat) with violinist Victoria Yellop. 102087m Photo: Andrew Higgins Photo Sales