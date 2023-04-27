News you can trust since 1882
Delight on the faces of the Queen's party as they arrive to huge cheering and flag waving from the crowd of 6,000. 102086zDelight on the faces of the Queen's party as they arrive to huge cheering and flag waving from the crowd of 6,000. 102086z
Delight on the faces of the Queen's party as they arrive to huge cheering and flag waving from the crowd of 6,000. 102086z

IN PICTURES: 21 photos from the historic day Queen Elizabeth II opened Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

The people of Scarborough welcomed Her Majesty The Queen when she opened The Open Air Theatre outdoor music venue in 2010.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST

During her 2010, the Queen was greeted on arrival by four-year-old Scarlett Dunn, whose father George attended Friarage and Raincliffe Schools, and was a member of The Queen’s Royal protection squad.

Thousand of people lined the route to see the Royal party travel through town as Her Majesty officially opened the newly-restored theatre by unveiling a plaque, in glorious sunshine.

A sea of Union Jack flags filled the venue as a crowd of more than 6,000 greeted the Queen’s arrival with a deafening cheer.

Accompanied by the Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Bill Chatt, the Queen was introduced to leading local figures and was also treated to entertainment from the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Rounders group.

The Queen watching the show, with Prince Phillip (L), Jim Dillon, chief executive of Scarborough Borough Council, and Cllr Bill Chatt, Mayor of Scarborough. 102036z

1. Queen opens the Open Air Theatre

The Queen watching the show, with Prince Phillip (L), Jim Dillon, chief executive of Scarborough Borough Council, and Cllr Bill Chatt, Mayor of Scarborough. 102036z

The Queen shakes hands with Robert Goodwill, newly returned Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby. Next to him (L) is Richard Flinton, newly appointed head of North Yorkshire County Council. 102036w

2. Queen opens the Open Air Theatre

The Queen shakes hands with Robert Goodwill, newly returned Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby. Next to him (L) is Richard Flinton, newly appointed head of North Yorkshire County Council. 102036w

The Queen shakes hands with Max Payne MBE, as she meets the Freemen of the Borough of Scarborough. 102037k

3. Queen opens the Open Air Theatre

The Queen shakes hands with Max Payne MBE, as she meets the Freemen of the Borough of Scarborough. 102037k

Scarborough's talented youngsters perform for the Queen (blue hat) with violinist Victoria Yellop. 102087m

4. Queen opens the Open Air Theatre

Scarborough's talented youngsters perform for the Queen (blue hat) with violinist Victoria Yellop. 102087m

Related topics:Elizabeth IIQueenScarboroughHer Majesty