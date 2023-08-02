IN PICTURES: 21 stunning photos from the Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival

Here is a collection of beautiful photos taken at the Sailing Coble Festival held in Bridlington.

The Sailing Coble Festival was a weekend full of excitement, even though bad sea conditions restricted sailing to just one day,

Bridlington welcomed visitors from far and wide to enjoy the musical entertainment provided by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society, organisers of the event.

The harbour area was extremely busy throughout the two days with musicians working between the quayside and the dedicated trailer stage.

A spokesperson for the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society said: ““Months of planning had proved successful and everyone involved agreed it had been a really fantastic weekend.

“Thanks have to be extended to Yorkshire Coast BID for the most generous sponsorship provided this year and to Bridlington Harbour Commissioners for their help and support.

“Once a debrief has taken place, and members of the organising Committee have recovered from the stress and strains involved, thoughts will be directed towards next year's event. It is hoped to attract even more cobles and traditional sailing craft to Bridlington in the future.”

Three Brother's heads back to Bridlington Harbour.

Cobles, Norseman and Gratitude, out at sea.

Stewart McKie controls the sail of Imperialist.

The Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival brought in hundreds of visitors from far and wide- making the harbour a hubbub of activity.

