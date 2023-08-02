News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Let us know if you attended this incredible event!Let us know if you attended this incredible event!
Let us know if you attended this incredible event!

IN PICTURES: 21 stunning photos from the Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival

Here is a collection of beautiful photos taken at the Sailing Coble Festival held in Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:34 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 18:03 BST

The Sailing Coble Festival was a weekend full of excitement, even though bad sea conditions restricted sailing to just one day,

Bridlington welcomed visitors from far and wide to enjoy the musical entertainment provided by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society, organisers of the event.

The harbour area was extremely busy throughout the two days with musicians working between the quayside and the dedicated trailer stage.

A spokesperson for the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society said: ““Months of planning had proved successful and everyone involved agreed it had been a really fantastic weekend.

“Thanks have to be extended to Yorkshire Coast BID for the most generous sponsorship provided this year and to Bridlington Harbour Commissioners for their help and support.

“Once a debrief has taken place, and members of the organising Committee have recovered from the stress and strains involved, thoughts will be directed towards next year's event. It is hoped to attract even more cobles and traditional sailing craft to Bridlington in the future.”

Three Brother's heads back to Bridlington Harbour.

1. Highlights from the Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival

Three Brother's heads back to Bridlington Harbour. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Cobles, Norseman and Gratitude, out at sea.

2. Highlights from the Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival

Cobles, Norseman and Gratitude, out at sea. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Stewart McKie controls the sail of Imperialist.

3. Highlights from the Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival

Stewart McKie controls the sail of Imperialist. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival brought in hundreds of visitors from far and wide- making the harbour a hubbub of activity.

4. Highlights from the Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival

The Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival brought in hundreds of visitors from far and wide- making the harbour a hubbub of activity. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Bridlington