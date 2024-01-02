IN PICTURES: 22 photos from a colourful New Year's Day Dip 2024 in Scarborough

Dozens of people braved the ice cold North Sea in a bid to raise funds for charity on New Years Day.

The annual event, organised by the Scarborough Lions Club, took place in South Bay, and dozens of costumed participants took part to raise money for both the Lions and the charity of their choice.

A post on the Scarborough Lions Facebook page read: “Thank you to all the brave dippers who dared to wear fancy dress and run into the north sea for their charities and for the Scarborough Lions.

"The sea temperature was 7.9 degrees.

“Thanks to the RNLI station, Scarborough Rowing club, mountain rescue team, and the Scarborough Sub Aqua club for being in the sea.

“Thanks to Scarborough and beyond who came to support us. Over 20 years of helping Scarborough.”

Photographer Richard Ponter entered the waves to capture some spectacular images of those brave enough to face the cold.

