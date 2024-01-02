News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 22 photos from a colourful New Year's Day Dip 2024 in Scarborough

Dozens of people braved the ice cold North Sea in a bid to raise funds for charity on New Years Day.
By Louise French
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 07:50 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 09:12 GMT

The annual event, organised by the Scarborough Lions Club, took place in South Bay, and dozens of costumed participants took part to raise money for both the Lions and the charity of their choice.

A post on the Scarborough Lions Facebook page read: “Thank you to all the brave dippers who dared to wear fancy dress and run into the north sea for their charities and for the Scarborough Lions.

"The sea temperature was 7.9 degrees.

“Thanks to the RNLI station, Scarborough Rowing club, mountain rescue team, and the Scarborough Sub Aqua club for being in the sea.

“Thanks to Scarborough and beyond who came to support us. Over 20 years of helping Scarborough.”

Photographer Richard Ponter entered the waves to capture some spectacular images of those brave enough to face the cold.

Spectacular outfits were the order of the day

1. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2024

Spectacular outfits were the order of the day Photo: Richard Ponter

Running into the sea

2. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2024

Running into the sea Photo: Richard Ponter

Leaping sharks

3. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2024

Leaping sharks Photo: Richard Ponter

Getting into the spirit of the day

4. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2024

Getting into the spirit of the day Photo: Richard Ponter

