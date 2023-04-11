IN PICTURES: 22 photos from Scarborough's annual Easter Scooter Rally
The annual Scooter Rally took place this Easter weekend, from Friday April 7 until Sunday April 9.
The Easter Scooter Rally is a national event and sees scooters coming from all over the country to spend the weekend in Scarborough.
There’s a weekend worth of entertainment, with bands and DJs performing at Scarborough Spa.
There is also a parts fair and trade and customs show and Sunday is all about the pub crawl.
Check out our images below from the weekend!
