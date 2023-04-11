News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
15 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
44 minutes ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
1 hour ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
The annual Scooter Rally returned to Scarborough over the Easter weekend!The annual Scooter Rally returned to Scarborough over the Easter weekend!
The annual Scooter Rally returned to Scarborough over the Easter weekend!

IN PICTURES: 22 photos from Scarborough's annual Easter Scooter Rally

The annual Scooter Rally took place this Easter weekend, from Friday April 7 until Sunday April 9.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST

The Easter Scooter Rally is a national event and sees scooters coming from all over the country to spend the weekend in Scarborough.

There’s a weekend worth of entertainment, with bands and DJs performing at Scarborough Spa.

There is also a parts fair and trade and customs show and Sunday is all about the pub crawl.

Check out our images below from the weekend!

Enjoying the seaside sunshine.

1. Easter Scooter Rally

Enjoying the seaside sunshine. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Eye spy with my little eye, something beginning with S!

2. Easter Scooter Rally

Eye spy with my little eye, something beginning with S! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Having fun looking at the scooters!

3. Easter Scooter Rally

Having fun looking at the scooters! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Mods taking in the atmosphere.

4. Easter Scooter Rally

Mods taking in the atmosphere. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
ScarboroughScarborough Spa