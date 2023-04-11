The annual Scooter Rally took place this Easter weekend, from Friday April 7 until Sunday April 9.

The Easter Scooter Rally is a national event and sees scooters coming from all over the country to spend the weekend in Scarborough.

There’s a weekend worth of entertainment, with bands and DJs performing at Scarborough Spa.

There is also a parts fair and trade and customs show and Sunday is all about the pub crawl.

Check out our images below from the weekend!

1 . Easter Scooter Rally Enjoying the seaside sunshine. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Easter Scooter Rally Eye spy with my little eye, something beginning with S! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Easter Scooter Rally Having fun looking at the scooters! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Easter Scooter Rally Mods taking in the atmosphere. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales