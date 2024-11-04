Whitby Goth Weekend, October 2024.placeholder image
Whitby Goth Weekend, October 2024.

IN PICTURES: 22 wonderful photos of Whitby Goth Weekend October 2024

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:04 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 16:28 BST
Whitby’s town centre streets were packed to the rafters once again, as the town hosted its ever-popular Goth Weekend.

Live entertainment and colourful costumes were in abundance as WGW marked its 30th anniversary, while various pubs and other venues around town hosted fringe events and the Pavilion welcomed back Tomorrow’s Ghosts.

Photographer Richard Ponter was out and about to capture the action.

A walk on the wild side on West Cliff.

A walk on the wild side on West Cliff. Photo: Richard Ponter

Looking very elegant on Whitby's Henrietta Street.

Looking very elegant on Whitby's Henrietta Street. Photo: Deborah McCarthy

Having fun at goth weekend.

Having fun at goth weekend. Photo: Deborah McCarthy

Taking a break.

Taking a break. Photo: Richard Ponter

