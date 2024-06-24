IN PICTURES: 23 fantastic photos from Scalby Fair and Flower Festival 2024

The week long festival saw a wide range of activities including a ceilidh dance, beer festival, treasure hunt and 5k run.

The events culminated with the annual street fair, which saw more than 80 stall holders fill the High Sreet in the centre of the village.

There was an eclectic mix of stalls selling a variety of crafts, food and other interesting items, alongside children’s entertainment and the annual flower festival at St Laurence’s Church.

Committee member Michael Whiteley said: “The fair went brilliantly, we had beautiful weather, not too hot, but with a little sun.

"We had more food stalls and more music than ever before.

"There was lots of engagement and the feedback has been great.

"We believe we will have raised around £3-4,000 on the day, some will be put back into the fair, and some will be distributed to local charities.”

Scalby Fair is the longest street festival in Yorkshire. It began in 1977 and has since raised more than £32,000 for various community organisations including Scalby, Newby and Barrowcliff schools, Saint Catherine’s Hospice and Scalby Village Trust.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured images from the day – check them out below!

