IN PICTURES: 23 images from a futuristic weekend at the Sci-Fi Scarborough convention

An event run by fans for fans, SFS returned for its tenth year with fresh guests and a range of exhibits and stalls designed to showcase all things Sci-Fi.

Visitors were able to meet comic book artists and writers, see prop displays and also enter cosplay competitions.

There were also appearances from some very special guests, including both Star Wars and Doctor Who actors and actresses.

Richard Ponter went along on the day to capture photos from the event.

Spiderman makes an entrance

Grogu and The Mandalorian

Exterminate - a brave photographer takes a chance to get up closr and personal with a dalek

Davros arrives at The Spa