The tenth Sci-Fi Scarborough convention

IN PICTURES: 23 images from a futuristic weekend at the Sci-Fi Scarborough convention

Described by organisers as the unconventional convention, Sci-Fi Scarborough (SFS) saw a host of costumed visitors descend on the Spa.
By Louise French
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:43 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 09:44 BST

An event run by fans for fans, SFS returned for its tenth year with fresh guests and a range of exhibits and stalls designed to showcase all things Sci-Fi.

Visitors were able to meet comic book artists and writers, see prop displays and also enter cosplay competitions.

There were also appearances from some very special guests, including both Star Wars and Doctor Who actors and actresses.

Richard Ponter went along on the day to capture photos from the event.

Browse our gallery to see what it’s like to ‘geek beside the seaside’.

Spiderman makes an entrance

Spiderman makes an entrance Photo: Richard Ponter

Grogu and The Mandalorian

Grogu and The Mandalorian Photo: Richard Ponter

Exterminate - a brave photographer takes a chance to get up closr and personal with a dalek

Exterminate - a brave photographer takes a chance to get up closr and personal with a dalek Photo: Richard Ponter

Davros arrives at The Spa

Davros arrives at The Spa Photo: Richard Ponter

