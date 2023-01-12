News you can trust since 1882
A number of very famous politicians have visited Scarborough over the years (Pictures: Getty Images)

IN PICTURES: 23 images of famous politicians who visited Scarborough in the 1950s and 60s

Over the years Scarborough has played host to a number of political party conferences during which some very famous faces visited the town.

By Louise Perrin
8 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 9:59am

From Prime Ministers to scandal-hit politicians, our gallery features a number of well-known political figures who visited Scarborough.

Take a look through the fascinating images and see how many you recognise.

1. Labour Party politicians joining hands and singing Auld Land Syne

(L-R) Alice Bacon, Harold Wilson, Mr Greenwood, A L Williams and D Davies, at the conference in Scarborough, October 5th 1963.

Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

2. Walking on the seafront during the Conservative Party Conference in Scarborough

From left to right, British politician Charles Hill (1904 - 1989), Kenneth Pickthorn (1892 - 1975), Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Education, Harold Macmillan (1894 - 1986), the Minister of Housing, and Sir Geoffrey Hutchinson, 12th October 1952.

Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3. Takimg a stroll in Scarborough before the opening of the annual Labour Party Conference

From left to right, politicians Barbara Castle (1910 - 2002), Edith Summerskill (1901 - 1980) and Alice Bacon (1909 - 1993), 26th September 1954.

Photo: Reg Burkett/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

4. The opening session of the 62nd annual Labour Party Conference in Scarborough

British politician George Brown (1914 - 1985, left), the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, talks to trade unionist Sam Watson (1898 - 1967) - 30th September 1963.

Photo: Roger Jackson/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

