News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
The 102nd Thornton-le-Dale ShowThe 102nd Thornton-le-Dale Show
The 102nd Thornton-le-Dale Show

IN PICTURES: 23 Photos from an 'amazing' day at Thornton-le-Dale Show

People gathered from across Yorkshire for the 102nd Thornton-le-Dale Show on Wednesday, August 9.
By Louise Perrin
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

The sun shone, and crowds gathered in their thousands at one of the largest agricultural shows in the area.

Membership secretary Gena Douglas said. “We’ve had an amazing turn out. We’ve all worked so hard to keep the ground sacred for today.

"There must have been around 70 people who helped to make the show happen, and stewards have travelled from across the country.

"We’ve had more than 200 entries in the stick and crook competition alone, it really has been very well supported.

Show President Martin Blythe added: “ We’ve had a fantastic day, we couldn’t have wished for better weather, especially after what we’ve had for the previous month.

"But we took precautions to protect certain areas and it’s paid off.

"We usually have around 12,000 in attendance, but there are more cars here than I’ve ever seen, so it may be more, and everyone has enjoyed themselves.”

Thousands of people attended the 102nd Thornton-le-Dale Show on Wednesday August 9.

1. Thornton-le-Dale Show

Thousands of people attended the 102nd Thornton-le-Dale Show on Wednesday August 9. Photo: Louise Perrin

Photo Sales
Daisy Lazenby, 10, and Polly Lazenby, 3, from the Howe Hills Flock with their Leicester Longwool sheep

2. Thornton-le-Dale Show

Daisy Lazenby, 10, and Polly Lazenby, 3, from the Howe Hills Flock with their Leicester Longwool sheep Photo: Louise Perrin

Photo Sales
Blooming marvellous!

3. Thornton-le-Dale Show

Blooming marvellous! Photo: Louise Perrin

Photo Sales
Rosettes were awarded in abundance

4. Thornton-le-Dale Show

Rosettes were awarded in abundance Photo: Louise Perrin

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Yorkshire