People gathered from across Yorkshire for the 102nd Thornton-le-Dale Show on Wednesday, August 9.

The sun shone, and crowds gathered in their thousands at one of the largest agricultural shows in the area.

Membership secretary Gena Douglas said. “We’ve had an amazing turn out. We’ve all worked so hard to keep the ground sacred for today.

"There must have been around 70 people who helped to make the show happen, and stewards have travelled from across the country.

"We’ve had more than 200 entries in the stick and crook competition alone, it really has been very well supported.

Show President Martin Blythe added: “ We’ve had a fantastic day, we couldn’t have wished for better weather, especially after what we’ve had for the previous month.

"But we took precautions to protect certain areas and it’s paid off.

"We usually have around 12,000 in attendance, but there are more cars here than I’ve ever seen, so it may be more, and everyone has enjoyed themselves.”

Thornton-le-Dale Show Thousands of people attended the 102nd Thornton-le-Dale Show on Wednesday August 9.

Thornton-le-Dale Show Daisy Lazenby, 10, and Polly Lazenby, 3, from the Howe Hills Flock with their Leicester Longwool sheep

Thornton-le-Dale Show Blooming marvellous!

Thornton-le-Dale Show Rosettes were awarded in abundance

